Theater named for Peratrovich

In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 photo, Peri Blair looks at a new permanent exhibit honoring Tlingit civil rights activist Elizabeth Peratrovich in Ketchikan, Alaska, following the unveiling of the exhibit and the naming of the Elizabeth Peratrovich Theater in the Southeast Alaska Discovery Center. Peratrovich, born in Petersburg in 1911 as a Tlingit of the Raven-Sockeye clan, is celebrated for her role in the passage of the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945, one of the first of its kind in the United States, in territorial Alaska.

