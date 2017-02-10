[THEATER] Hope & borders: Musical follows a Somali refugee's journey

Dance break: Somalian refugee Asad Abdullahi meets a cast of colorful characters as he travels from Mogadishu to Cape Town, each of them dancing to music that represents the local culture. A vibrant musical opening next week will give a singing, dancing spotlight to a young Muslim refugee, who flees Somalia's civil war and takes an epic journey along the lush east coast of Africa to Cape Town and ultimately to the United States.

