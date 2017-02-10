Theater for the New City Presents Gra...

Theater for the New City Presents Grand Theft Musical

13 hrs ago

Theater for the New City, Crystal Field , Executive Director, presents Grand Theft Musical, a world premiere musical based on Robert Sickinger's 1994 musical Platinum Taps, with music composed by John Taylor Thomas. Grand Theft Musical is written by Lissa Moira who directs a cast of 17, including Taylor Brandon, William Broder ick *, Jef Canter *, Darcy Dunn , Shana Farr , Carlos Gomez , Becca Gottlieb *, Devon Hall, Robert Homeyer , Douglas McDonnell, Marlena Mack, Alex Hayden Miller, James Parks , Caroline Portu, Darius Anthony Robinson, Kaily Shuler, and David Sloane Esq.

