Theater fair showcases region's artistic offerings
The fair gave the public the chance to learn more about the theatrical companies and organizations in the Cape Fear Region. Different theater, dance, and comedy groups set up tables for fair goers to learn more about the different artistic offerings in the area.
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Q Public
|2
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Fri
|Jim
|2
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 8
|ERIC
|40
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
