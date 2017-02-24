Theater adds new twist to upcoming production
Director Michael Sherry says his production based on the classic tale of Huckleberry Finn is like nothing the city of Wichita Falls has seen. There is other ways to communicate the text and tell the story through a different language and we figured that sign language would be a unique.
