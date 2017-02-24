The New Pornographers' 'This is the W...

The New Pornographers' 'This is the World of the Theater' Premieres at Noisey

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

"This is the World of the Theater," the new track from critically acclaimed supergroup The New Pornographers' forthcoming record Whiteout Conditions, is premiering at Noisey as well as via all streaming services; stream/share the song at http://bit.ly/2lhUDMf . Whiteout Conditions is due April 7 and is the first release on the band's own Collected Works Records imprint in partnership with Concord Records.

Chicago, IL

