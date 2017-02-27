'The King and I,' 'Muriel's Wedding,' 'Come From Away' in new Mirvish season
Several Tony Award-winning hits and the return of Canadian smash musical "Come From Away" are among the shows headlining the 2017-18 season from Mirvish Productions. The acclaimed Lincoln Center Theater production revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The King and I" will head to Toronto with performances scheduled for July 10 to Aug. 12, 2018, at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
