the Color Purple Wins Best Musical Theater Album Grammy Award
Broadway Records' cast recording of THE COLOR PURPLE has won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Cynthia Erivo and Jennifer Hudson are the principal soloists on the album produced by Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Scott Sanders and Jhett Tolentino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|7 hr
|ERIC
|43
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|12 hr
|Observes
|4
|Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Q Public
|2
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC