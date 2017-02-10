The Bikinis' perform in new musical on stage at...

"The Bikinis" is a new musical on stage at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford, N.Y., running through Sunday, March 19. Clockwise from the bottom are Karyn Quakenbush, Joanna Young, Anne Fraser Thomas and Katy Blake. less "The Bikinis" is a new musical on stage at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford, N.Y., running through Sunday, March 19. Clockwise from the bottom are Karyn Quakenbush, Joanna Young, Anne Fraser Thomas ... more "The Bikinis," a new musical on stage at Westchester Broadway Theater , tells the 1964 tale of four friends who form a girl group, win a talent contest and make it to the top.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.