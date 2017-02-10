The Bikinis' perform in new musical on stage at...
"The Bikinis" is a new musical on stage at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford, N.Y., running through Sunday, March 19. Clockwise from the bottom are Karyn Quakenbush, Joanna Young, Anne Fraser Thomas and Katy Blake. less "The Bikinis" is a new musical on stage at Westchester Broadway Theatre in Elmsford, N.Y., running through Sunday, March 19. Clockwise from the bottom are Karyn Quakenbush, Joanna Young, Anne Fraser Thomas ... more "The Bikinis," a new musical on stage at Westchester Broadway Theater , tells the 1964 tale of four friends who form a girl group, win a talent contest and make it to the top.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Q Public
|2
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Fri
|Jim
|2
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 8
|ERIC
|40
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC