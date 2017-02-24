Terrace Theater presents a free scree...

Terrace Theater presents a free screening of I Am Not Your Negro on March 17

10 hrs ago

Raoul Peck's 90-minute film, I Am Not Your Negro, centering around the reflections and work of the late novelist, playwright, and essayist James Baldwin, is described by The New York Times' A.O. Scott as a "remedial course in American history." The timely release of the documentary speaks to, as Scott describes it, the "non-post-racial-present."

