Terrace Theater presents a free screening of I Am Not Your Negro on March 17
Raoul Peck's 90-minute film, I Am Not Your Negro, centering around the reflections and work of the late novelist, playwright, and essayist James Baldwin, is described by The New York Times' A.O. Scott as a "remedial course in American history." The timely release of the documentary speaks to, as Scott describes it, the "non-post-racial-present."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|12 hr
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|18 hr
|Power Pharting
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Thu
|ERIC
|55
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|Thu
|one born every mi...
|16
|Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig...
|Feb 20
|Faith
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Feb 20
|old timer
|1,657
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Feb 20
|David
|8
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC