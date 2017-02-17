Tehran to host intl. seminar on theater
Tehran's City Theater Complex will host the Seminar of Theater and the Capacity of Non-Governmental Sectors from March 5 to 7. Sixteen papers from Iran and fourteen papers from different countries including Russia, Mexico, Azerbaijan, Italy, Germany, Spain, Georgia, India, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria and Hungary will be presented at the seminar.
