Teacher writes original musical
Tongue River High School band and vocal instructor Jason McArthur, his wife Joy and his assistant Rosy Henderson have written a musical called "The Great Tie Flume" that includes six original songs and reprises. "I always thought writing a play would be a neat class project to do with music and theater kids," McArthur told The Sheridan Press .
