Students To Learn About Theater In 24 Hour Theater Project

13 hrs ago Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Thirty students will get a chance to deepen their knowledge of theater in Mid-Ohio Educational Center's 24-Hour Theater Project. Students will gather at the Mid-Ohio Conference center to learn more on theater, playwrighting, acting, directing, and designing sets and working on a technical crew.

Chicago, IL

