South Central dinner theater to feature Newsies, Phantom, Hamilton,...

The South Central High School choir is putting on a special performance for anyone looking for a fun time or great night out - the South Central Dinner Theatre. The dinner theater is part of the a yearly fundraiser the choir puts on to raise money for its quadrennial trip.

