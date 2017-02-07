Sex with Strangers, Shear Madness and More Set for Good Theater's 2017-18 Season
Good Theater the professional theater in residence at the St. Lawrence Arts Centers has announced its 16th season opening in the fall of 2017. This will be the biggest season the company has produced yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 4
|ERIC
|37
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
|Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can
|Jan 23
|me Sammy
|4
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC