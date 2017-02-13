Russia: ISIS planning further destruction in Palmyra
ISIS' vandalism of one of Syria's most important historic sites looks set to escalate as Russian intelligence suggests that the militant group plans to wreak more destruction on the ancient Roman ruins at Palmyra. The city has seen many of its irreplaceable antiquities, monuments and historic sites destroyed since the terror group first occupied it in May 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|1 hr
|ERIC
|44
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Sun
|Observes
|4
|Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07)
|Feb 10
|Q Public
|2
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC