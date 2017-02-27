"Riverdance: The 20th Anniversary Tou...

"Riverdance: The 20th Anniversary Tour" comes to New Haven March 3-5.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Stephen Brennan, of Fairfield, is a principalwith "Riverdance: The 20th Anniversary Tour" that comes to New Haven March 3-5. Stephen Brennan, of Fairfield, is a principalwith "Riverdance: The 20th Anniversary Tour" that comes to New Haven March 3-5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto... 59 min lee 8
News Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best... 11 hr john 2
News Coming up (Sep '12) Sat justice 2
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb 25 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi... Feb 24 PickedPhartz 1
News Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne... Feb 24 Power Pharting 1
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Feb 23 ERIC 55
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,014 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC