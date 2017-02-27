"Riverdance: The 20th Anniversary Tour" comes to New Haven March 3-5.
Stephen Brennan, of Fairfield, is a principalwith "Riverdance: The 20th Anniversary Tour" that comes to New Haven March 3-5. Stephen Brennan, of Fairfield, is a principalwith "Riverdance: The 20th Anniversary Tour" that comes to New Haven March 3-5.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|59 min
|lee
|8
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|11 hr
|john
|2
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Sat
|justice
|2
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|Feb 24
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|Feb 24
|Power Pharting
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 23
|ERIC
|55
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC