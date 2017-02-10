Restoring a 1920s Theater to Revitali...

Restoring a 1920s Theater to Revitalize Flint's Downtown

Closed for almost two decades, the historic Capitol Theatre in Flint, Michigan, is being restored and reopened as a cultural hub. This January, the 1928 Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, Michigan, started to look more like its old self, when a blue blade sign proclaiming "CAPITOL" was added to its faA ade.

