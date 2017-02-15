Research finds children with autism benefit from improv classes
For those who enjoy theater, whether it's seeing a show or being on-stage, theater could mean more than just a great performance. The psychology lab at the University of Indiana are taking a closer look at what theater classes can do to help children on any end of the autism spectrum.
