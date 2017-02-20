Quaker City Night Hawks to Perform at the Granada Theater in Lawrence
The Quaker City Night Hawks - Sam Anderson and David Matsler on vocals and guitars, Pat Adams on bass, Aa Ron Hay nes on drums - are a Southern band, to be sure. But it's not the South we've come to expect from Rock and Roll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig...
|12 hr
|Faith
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|15 hr
|old timer
|1,657
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|16 hr
|Robello
|8
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|21 hr
|ERIC
|51
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|22 hr
|David
|8
|Review: 10 10 short-play festival at Barrington...
|Sun
|Little Blue Alien
|3
|Gannon archivist in local films
|Sun
|Mongo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC