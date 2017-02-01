Putin visit to Hungary reveals regional divide over Russia
FILE - In this Friday Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, images are projected during the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Hungarian revolution and the invasion of Soviet troops and fight against communism and sovi... . FILE - In this Oct. 24, 1956 file photo, people gather around a fallen statue of Soviet leader Josef Stalin in front of the National Theater in Budapest, Hungary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|8 hr
|ERIC
|34
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|Cops are degenerates
|5
|Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can
|Jan 23
|me Sammy
|4
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Underground Cinema
|Jan 22
|Bored Too
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC