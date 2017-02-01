Push to bring a centuries-old theater back to life
The theater is truly the cornerstone of the area- that's according to Officials with the arts council of southern Indiana. Now, they've put out a request for ideas and a request for funding help to preserve this iconic building for years to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|8 hr
|ERIC
|34
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|Cops are degenerates
|5
|Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can
|Jan 23
|me Sammy
|4
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Underground Cinema
|Jan 22
|Bored Too
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC