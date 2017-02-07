Presents: Israeli cinema, theater and conversation - in English
Israeli writers, filmmakers, musicians and public figures are lining up to join The Times of Israel's new series of English-language events in Jerusalem. They include ex-Mossad chief Efraim Halevy, Oscar-nominated director Joseph Cedar, and acclaimed author David Grossman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
