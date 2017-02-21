Pr xima Parada releases their new album on Feb. 24 in the Fremont Theater

Prxima Parada opens their new album, Big Seven , with "Tossin' My Troubles," a song whose lyrics were written by keyboardist, guitarist, and vocalist Nick Larson's mom, Linda O'Connelly, with a melody they worked on together. "Tossin' my troubles in the water/ 'Til every single one is gone/ And as they float downstream away from me/ I'm gonna sit back and watch 'em roll on," the chorus goes.

