Pr xima Parada releases their new album on Feb. 24 in the Fremont Theater
Prxima Parada opens their new album, Big Seven , with "Tossin' My Troubles," a song whose lyrics were written by keyboardist, guitarist, and vocalist Nick Larson's mom, Linda O'Connelly, with a melody they worked on together. "Tossin' my troubles in the water/ 'Til every single one is gone/ And as they float downstream away from me/ I'm gonna sit back and watch 'em roll on," the chorus goes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Times SLO.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|5 hr
|ERIC
|55
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|13 hr
|one born every mi...
|16
|Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig...
|Feb 20
|Faith
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Feb 20
|old timer
|1,657
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Feb 20
|David
|8
|Review: 10 10 short-play festival at Barrington...
|Feb 19
|Little Blue Alien
|3
|Gannon archivist in local films
|Feb 19
|Mongo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC