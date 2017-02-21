Oscar-viewing guide: What to watch fo...

Oscar-viewing guide: What to watch for at Sunday's Academy Awards

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Late-night talk show host, producer and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Oscars, airing live from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC, channel 8, cable 1008.a JEFF LIPSKY/ABC Late-night talk show host, producer and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Oscars, airing live from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday on ABC, channel 8, cable 1008.a JEFF LIPSKY/ABC Are you ready to watch Sunday's Oscars? You will be once you've surveyed our Academy Award viewing guide. ABC picked its own late-night TV host to lead this year's ceremony, and you can bet that he'll be reigniting his long-running gag feud with Matt Damon, who's attending as an Oscar nominee for producing best-picture candidate "Manchester By the Sea."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto... 18 hr Alan 5
News Coming up (Sep '12) 23 hr justice 2
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Sat LIMP WRISTS 2
News Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi... Feb 24 PickedPhartz 1
News Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne... Feb 24 Power Pharting 1
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Feb 23 ERIC 55
News Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op... Feb 23 one born every mi... 16
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,166,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC