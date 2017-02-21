Oscar Isaac, Keegan-Michael Key Starr...

Oscar Isaac, Keegan-Michael Key Starring in 'Hamlet' at NYC Public Theater

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

To be, or not to be? That is the question Oscar Isaac will be asking eight times a week this summer, when he leads the Public Theater's new production of William Shakespeare's classic drama "Hamlet." Directed by Tony winner Sam Gold , the limited-run production will begin previews at the Public's Anspacher Theater on June 20, with an official opening set for July 13. In addition to Isaac, the cast of "Hamlet" will include comedian Keegan-Michael Key as Horatio, "Fun Home" alum Roberta Colindrez as Rosencrantz, "G.L.O.W." star Gayle Rankin as Ophelia and "Boardwalk Empire" alum Anatol Yusef as Laertes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op... 6 hr one born every mi... 16
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... 6 hr ERIC 54
News Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig... Feb 20 Faith 1
News New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06) Feb 20 old timer 1,657
News Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le... Feb 20 David 8
News Review: 10 10 short-play festival at Barrington... Feb 19 Little Blue Alien 3
News Gannon archivist in local films Feb 19 Mongo 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,734 • Total comments across all topics: 279,094,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC