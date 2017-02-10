Open Dance Project Embraces the Activism of Woody Guthrie in 'Bout a Stranger at Match Theater
Beyond the obvious parallels of migration and worker's rights, issues that are still relevant today, Woody Guthrie continues to inspire artists because of his "no apologies" style of activism. Artists looking to expand the dialogue around difficult political issues embrace his words as a way to find common ground.
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07)
|17 hr
|Q Public
|2
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Fri
|Jim
|2
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 8
|ERIC
|40
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
