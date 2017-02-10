Oakland musician wins Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues

FEBRUARY 12: Singer-songwriter Fantastic Negrito accepts the award for Best Contemporary Blues Album onstage at the Premiere Ceremony during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at Microsoft Theater on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. less LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer-songwriter Fantastic Negrito accepts the award for Best Contemporary Blues Album onstage at the Premiere Ceremony during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at Microsoft Theater on ... more To be the best, a lot of hard work has to be put in and these artists have put in the effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.