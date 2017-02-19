'Nunsense," 'Blithe Spirit,' 'Born Ye...

'Nunsense," 'Blithe Spirit,' 'Born Yetserday' on tap at East County theaters.

Broadway Repertory Theater presents the hilarious comedy Nunsense" Feb. 24-26 at Father John Garcia Hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 500 Fairview Ave. The hilarious play centers on a talent show staged by five survivors at the Little Sisters of Hoboken nunnery, following the demise of the rest of the sisterhood who succumbed to botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia, Child of God. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of "Grease."

