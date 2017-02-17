New theater production comes to Hoboken
Theatre Collective @ The Hudson School, an ensemble of teaching artists that create theater pieces for the Hudson School and Hudson County communities, in collaboration with Little City Books, will soon debut its first production "A Walk in the Woods." "A Walk in the Woods" by Lee Blessing is about an American and Soviet arms negotiator who meet in Switzerland to hash out cold war weapons reductions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota's connection to Sundance Film Festiva...
|11 hr
|alice coyote pare...
|1
|Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
|15 hr
|Kevin Kettell
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Wildflower
|1,656
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Fri
|ERIC
|50
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|Feb 16
|Bob
|3
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announces Spring Tou...
|Feb 14
|Good
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC