Navy ditches PowerPoint, brings in actors to battle sexual assault

The Navy is revamping its approach to combating sexual assault in its presentation to sailors and potentially in the way it monitors the accused. Lectures with bullet points on large screens are being sidelined in favor of actors role-playing the tough issues, as 7th Fleet sailors at Yokosuka saw Tuesday and Wednesday during programs that addressed themes like victim retaliation and male-on-male sexual assault.

