Navy ditches PowerPoint, brings in actors to battle sexual assault
The Navy is revamping its approach to combating sexual assault in its presentation to sailors and potentially in the way it monitors the accused. Lectures with bullet points on large screens are being sidelined in favor of actors role-playing the tough issues, as 7th Fleet sailors at Yokosuka saw Tuesday and Wednesday during programs that addressed themes like victim retaliation and male-on-male sexual assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|8 hr
|Bob
|3
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|11 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announces Spring Tou...
|Tue
|Good
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 13
|ERIC
|44
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Feb 12
|Observes
|4
|Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07)
|Feb 10
|Q Public
|2
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC