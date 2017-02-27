Movie theaters withstand the test of time
Movie theaters keep chugging along despite competition challenges from the invention of television to home theaters featuring large screens and dynamite sound systems. Those challenges and others, however, have taken their toll on drive-in theaters that have seen their numbers dwindle from between 4,000 and 5,000 across the nation in the 1960s to just a few hundred today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|6 hr
|lee
|8
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|17 hr
|john
|2
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|Feb 24
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|Feb 24
|Power Pharting
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 23
|ERIC
|55
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC