Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas

The producer of "Selena," "Gettysburg" and other movies wants to bring a piece of Hollywood to downtown North Las Vegas.Maya Cinemas North America, led by CEO Moctesuma Esparza, bought a 32-acre vacant lot across the street from City Hall and the Silver Nugget casino for $7.1 million on Monday, property records show.His company plans to build a 70,000-square-foot movie theater on the Las Vegas Boulevard property, city officials said. The site might also have restaurants and shops."

