Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
The producer of "Selena," "Gettysburg" and other movies wants to bring a piece of Hollywood to downtown North Las Vegas.Maya Cinemas North America, led by CEO Moctesuma Esparza, bought a 32-acre vacant lot across the street from City Hall and the Silver Nugget casino for $7.1 million on Monday, property records show.His company plans to build a 70,000-square-foot movie theater on the Las Vegas Boulevard property, city officials said. The site might also have restaurants and shops."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07)
|23 hr
|Q Public
|2
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Fri
|Jim
|2
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 8
|ERIC
|40
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC