Miserable people make for great plays on a fantastic Milwaukee theater weekend
I saw four plays over the weekend one, "Robin Hood" at First Stage , for the second time just because it was such a wonderful and joyful production. And when my weekend was done, I looked for the nearest bottle of Wild Turkey to help drown the sorrows from the three other plays.
