Mare Winningham Joins David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into the Fire at The Public Theater

The Public Theater announced today that Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham and Dimitri Joseph Mose join the previously announced cast of the world premiere musical Joan of Arc: Into the Fire . With book, music, and lyrics by David Byrne, directed by Alex Timbers, and choreography by Steven Hoggett, previews begin on Tuesday, February 14 and run through Sunday, April 16, with an official press opening on Wednesday, March 15. The complete cast features Terence Archie ; James Brown III ; Jonathan Burke ; Rodrick Covington ; Sean Allan Krill ; Jo Lampert ; Mike McGowan ; Dimitri Joseph Mose ; Mary Kate Morrissey ; Adam Perry ; John Schiappa ; Kyle Selig ; Michael James Shaw ; and Mare Winningham .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.