Local theater companies announce next seasons

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley this week announced its plans for its 2017/18 season, which will feature two world premieres. Upcoming shows will include the new musical "The Four Immigrants: An American Musical Manga" , the time-bending romance "Constellations," the new biblical musical "Prince of Egypt" , the classic adventure "Around the World in 80 Days," the one-man show "Our Great Tchaikovsky," the blue-collar drama "Skeleton Crew," "The Bridges of Madison County" and "Finks," plus a special holiday show to be staged at Foothill College.

