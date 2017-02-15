Local theater companies announce next seasons
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley this week announced its plans for its 2017/18 season, which will feature two world premieres. Upcoming shows will include the new musical "The Four Immigrants: An American Musical Manga" , the time-bending romance "Constellations," the new biblical musical "Prince of Egypt" , the classic adventure "Around the World in 80 Days," the one-man show "Our Great Tchaikovsky," the blue-collar drama "Skeleton Crew," "The Bridges of Madison County" and "Finks," plus a special holiday show to be staged at Foothill College.
