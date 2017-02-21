Legend, Miranda, Bareilles make Oscar rehearsals musical
" Lin-Manuel Miranda owned Friday's Oscar rehearsals. He sang a tune from "La La Land," posed like John Travolta in "Saturday Night Fever," invoked a 1990s Billy Crystal Oscar monologue, and reprimanded his dad from the stage for having his cellphone light on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|justice
|2
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|5 hr
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|6 hr
|Adams
|3
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|Fri
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|Fri
|Power Pharting
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Thu
|ERIC
|55
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|Feb 23
|one born every mi...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC