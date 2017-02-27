Lauryn Hill delays makeup concert for show that started...
Singer-rapper Lauryn Hill has postponed a Pittsburgh concert that was scheduled to make up for one last month that started more than three hours late. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says Tuesday's show at the Byham Theater has been moved to June 2 "due to a scheduling conflict."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|18 min
|john
|2
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|Sun
|Sanders
|6
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Sat
|justice
|2
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|Feb 24
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|Feb 24
|Power Pharting
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 23
|ERIC
|55
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC