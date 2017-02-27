Lauryn Hill delays makeup concert for...

Lauryn Hill delays makeup concert for show that started...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

Singer-rapper Lauryn Hill has postponed a Pittsburgh concert that was scheduled to make up for one last month that started more than three hours late. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says Tuesday's show at the Byham Theater has been moved to June 2 "due to a scheduling conflict."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best... 18 min john 2
News A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto... Sun Sanders 6
News Coming up (Sep '12) Sat justice 2
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb 25 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi... Feb 24 PickedPhartz 1
News Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne... Feb 24 Power Pharting 1
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Feb 23 ERIC 55
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,198,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC