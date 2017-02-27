Lard Dog + Billy Kelly Bring Family Shows to NYC's Peoples Improv Theater 3/4

It's time to get the belly laughs going this Saturday at PEOPLES IMPROV THEATER where it's going to be an incredible afternoon of family entertainment with LARD DOG & THE BAND OF SHY @ 2:00PM follow by BILLY KELLY'S FAMILY COMEDY SHOW @ 3:00PM! That's right! Lard Dog & The Band of Shy will be kicking off their month long run of Life's A Real Dream at People's Improv Theater this March which runs 3/4-3/18 .

