KT Tunstall will perform at the Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

After taking a time-out to restore her spirit, the Scottish singer-songwriter known for hits such as "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" is back in the saddle. Kate Victoria Tunstall , who goes by her stage name, KT Tunstall, will appear at Fairfield Theater Company on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The show was originally set for FTC's StageOne, but the space sold out so quickly, the show was moved to FTC's Warehouse, where capacity is nearly three times the size.

