'Jekyll and Hyde' comes to The Belmont Theater
'Jekyll and Hyde' comes to The Belmont Theater The show opens Friday and runs through Feb. 26. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/entertainment/arts/2017/02/16/jekyll-and-hyde-comes-belmont-theater/98008306/ "Jekyll and Hyde" will be the next show to come from The Belmont Theater, and Executive Director Lyn Bergdoll is very excited for it to open. The musical will open on Friday and run for two weekends total.
