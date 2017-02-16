Jeff McCarthy Stars as Famed Civil Ri...

Jeff McCarthy Stars as Famed Civil Rights Pioneer in KUNSTLER, Starting Tonight at 59E59 Theaters

KUNSTLER begins performances tonight, February 17, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 12. Press opening is Thursday, February 23 at 7:15 PM. Tensions rise when famed attorney William Kunstler arrives on a college campus to give a seminar but the brilliant young law student assigned to introduce him objects to his appearance.

