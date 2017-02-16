Jeff McCarthy Stars as Famed Civil Rights Pioneer in KUNSTLER, Starting Tonight at 59E59 Theaters
KUNSTLER begins performances tonight, February 17, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 12. Press opening is Thursday, February 23 at 7:15 PM. Tensions rise when famed attorney William Kunstler arrives on a college campus to give a seminar but the brilliant young law student assigned to introduce him objects to his appearance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|11 hr
|ERIC
|46
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|21 hr
|Bob
|3
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announces Spring Tou...
|Tue
|Good
|1
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Feb 12
|Observes
|4
|Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07)
|Feb 10
|Q Public
|2
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC