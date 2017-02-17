Ivoryton Playhouse launches female playwright initiative
Susan Cinoman, a Connecticut playwright and TV writer, in her Woodbridge home, where she spends most of her time working on her projects. Susan Cinoman, a Connecticut playwright and TV writer, in her Woodbridge home, where she spends most of her time working on her projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Movie theater planned for downtown North Las Vegas
|1 hr
|Kevin Kettell
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|20 hr
|Wildflower
|1,656
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|23 hr
|ERIC
|50
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|Thu
|Bob
|3
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Chris Robinson Brotherhood Announces Spring Tou...
|Feb 14
|Good
|1
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Feb 12
|Observes
|4
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC