Iconic rock band Chicago to play at Stranahan Theater
Get ready Toledo, legendary rock and roll band Chicago is coming to the Stranahan Theater and Great Hall this spring. Recognized by former President Bill Clinton as one of the "most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era," Chicago came in at no.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Sat
|ERIC
|37
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
|Frank Malifrando: Fix downtown, while we still can
|Jan 23
|me Sammy
|4
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC