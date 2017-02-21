How George Saunders used ghosts like MacGyver for a Lincoln in the Bardoa
The author of celebrated short-story collections “CivilWarLand in Bad Decline,” “Pastoralia” and “Tenth of December,” Saunders has written stories, novellas, essays, journalism, a children's book and a commencement speech before getting around to publishing his first novel, “Lincoln in the Bardo.” “For me, it was a bit of a pushback against midlife to say, I don't want to be done yet,” said Saunders about trying a novel decades into a successful career writing short stories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|12 hr
|ERIC
|55
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|20 hr
|one born every mi...
|16
|Michael Moore seeks manager for historic Michig...
|Feb 20
|Faith
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Feb 20
|old timer
|1,657
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Feb 20
|David
|8
|Review: 10 10 short-play festival at Barrington...
|Feb 19
|Little Blue Alien
|3
|Gannon archivist in local films
|Feb 19
|Mongo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC