How George Saunders used ghosts like MacGyver for a Lincoln in the Bardoa

The author of celebrated short-story collections “CivilWarLand in Bad Decline,” “Pastoralia” and “Tenth of December,” Saunders has written stories, novellas, essays, journalism, a children's book and a commencement speech before getting around to publishing his first novel, “Lincoln in the Bardo.” “For me, it was a bit of a pushback against midlife to say, I don't want to be done yet,” said Saunders about trying a novel decades into a successful career writing short stories.

