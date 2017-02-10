How Colin Hanks found the 'emotional truth' in Eagles of Death Metal's return to Paris

Josh Homme, left, and Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal with Colin Hanks last month in Palm Springs. When Colin Hanks approached members of Eagles of Death Metal with the idea of directing a documentary about their harrowing experience in Paris - the band was onstage at the Bataclan theater in 2015 when terrorists burst in and killed 89 concertgoers - drummer Josh Homme's first response was to warn him off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.