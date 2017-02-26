Hollywood tour group gets surprise side trip to Oscar show
An unsuspecting group of tourists got a trip right into the heart of Hollywood Sunday night that included kisses from Denzel Washington, selfies with Ryan Gosling and a chance to rub a newly won gold statuette called Oscar. Host Jimmy Kimmel told the Dolby Theatre audience during Sunday's Academy Awards that the group was told they were going to stop at an exhibit of Oscar gowns and tuxedos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|1 hr
|JustAnObserver
|1
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|22 hr
|Sanders
|6
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Sat
|justice
|2
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|Feb 24
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|Feb 24
|Power Pharting
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 23
|ERIC
|55
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC