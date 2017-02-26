Hollywood tour group gets surprise side trip to Oscar show

An unsuspecting group of tourists got a trip right into the heart of Hollywood Sunday night that included kisses from Denzel Washington, selfies with Ryan Gosling and a chance to rub a newly won gold statuette called Oscar. Host Jimmy Kimmel told the Dolby Theatre audience during Sunday's Academy Awards that the group was told they were going to stop at an exhibit of Oscar gowns and tuxedos.

