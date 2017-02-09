Harris Theater appoints a new CEO
The Harris Theater for Music and Dance on Thursday announced Paul Organisak has been appointed its new president and CEO. Organisak comes to the Harris in Chicago from Pittsburgh, where he served jointly as vice president of programming for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, and executive director of the Pittsburgh Dance Council; his programming experience there included dance, music, Broadway-style shows and cabaret, according to the announcement.
