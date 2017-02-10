Hale Center Theater Orem to tell the imaginative origin story of Peter Pan
After multiple productions of "Peter Pan," Hale Center Theater Orem is bringing the origin story of the boy who wouldn't grow up to the stage in "Peter and the Starcatcher," opening Friday. This Tony Award-winning "play with music" is based on the 2004 novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Francis Hall, Host of Faceboyz Open Mike (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Q Public
|2
|Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Le...
|Fri
|Jim
|2
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Feb 8
|ERIC
|40
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Local African American Theater Reacts to Record...
|Jan 30
|white liberals ma...
|1
|New Harlem cinema big on Imagenation (Aug '06)
|Jan 25
|Truthfully
|1,655
|Women Will Rock the Constitution @ the Colonial...
|Jan 25
|just saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC