Gretjen Helene Photography Theater ReviewA search for the human touch in ART's - Night of the Igu...
"People need human contact," the Rev. T. Lawrence Shannon tells Maxine Faulk near the beginning of Tennessee Williams's 1961 drama "The Night of the Iguana."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|8 hr
|Alan
|5
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|13 hr
|justice
|2
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|15 hr
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Plays by Ricardo Perez Gonzalez, Hansol Jung Pi...
|Fri
|PickedPhartz
|1
|Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne...
|Fri
|Power Pharting
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Thu
|ERIC
|55
|Shia LaBeouf 'He Will Not Divide Us' exhibit op...
|Feb 23
|one born every mi...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC